Trig Avionics Introduces TT23 Transponder

Trig Avionics, a Dynon company, announced Thursday its introduction of the TT23, the latest model in its compact transponder line. The certified Class 1, Mode S transponder includes ADS-B Out capability and is intended for both VFR and IFR operations. According to the company, the new design is smaller and up to 15% lighter than earlier units, potentially addressing space and weight considerations for a range of aircraft.

The TT23 is available in two versions. The TT23G includes an integrated GPS receiver designed to provide an ADS-B Out solution, well suited for experimental and light sport aircraft operating in U.S. airspace. In regions where ADS-B participation is voluntary, the company stated that the internal GPS can support increased visibility in surrounding airspace.

The second version, the TT23, is intended for aircraft already equipped with an approved GPS position source, including type-certificated aircraft. Trig reported that an STC will be available for compatibility with commonly used third-party GPS navigators and with the company’s TN70 remote position source.

The TT23 series follows the TT21 and TT22 models and retains a similar control layout. Both versions include a built-in altitude encoder and an LCD display.

“The new TT23 transponder takes our compact avionics product line up a notch,” Andy Davis, CEO of Trig Avionics, said.

He said the unit combines a compliant ADS-B position source with a smaller and lighter design.

ADS-B out capabilities are taking on renewed relevance recently, especially in light of proposed wording of new Part 108 regulations that would accomodate drone operations beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS). If formalized, the regulations would require manned aircraft to be equipped with ADS-B out in order to retain right of way over unmanned vehicles under 400 feet AGL.