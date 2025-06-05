Trump Administration Allocates $2 Million To Probe DEI’s Role In Aviation Safety

The Trump administration is spending more than $2 million to investigate whether Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives have played a role in recent aviation incidents—including the January midair crash at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, which killed 67 people—according to a new report from The Atlantic.

Launched in March, the investigation is being led by high-profile attorney Alex Spiro who has represented numerous celebrities and billionaires, including Elon Musk. The probe is centered on several key questions: what DEI policies are currently in place, how they influence the hiring of air traffic controllers, and whether there’s any link between these initiatives and recent aviation safety events.

To conduct the inquiry, Spiro’s firm brought on a team that includes four former federal prosecutors with deep investigative experience.

However, despite the high price tag, the investigation is expected to wrap shortly and sources have told The Atlantic that it is not expected to produce any actionable findings.

Critics have called the investigation a misuse of taxpayer dollars—especially as the federal aviation system grapples with a critical staffing shortage.