Trump’s Helicopter Diverts After Marine One Hydraulic Issue

President and first lady safely transferred following unscheduled landing of Marine One.

Matt Ryan
Marine One Diversion
[Credit: U.S. Marine Corps]
Key Takeaways:

  • President Trump's Marine One helicopter experienced a minor hydraulic issue during a flight in the UK.
  • The helicopter landed at Luton Airport as a precaution, and the president and first lady transferred to a backup helicopter.
  • The incident caused a minor delay, but the president's schedule continued as planned.
  • The transfer to the backup helicopter was completed safely and efficiently.
Marine One suffered what officials said was a minor hydraulic issue Thursday while carrying U.S. President Donald Trump in the UK. The president’s flight diverted to Luton Airport, where he and the first lady safely transferred to a support helicopter. 

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said to reporters that the aircraft landed “out of an abundance of caution” before flights continued on to Stansted Airport about 20 minutes behind schedule. Photographs from Luton showed two of the U.S. presidential helicopters positioned just off the runway as emergency crews stood by. 

Marine One is the call sign for U.S. Marine Corps aircraft whenever they are carrying the president, often a VH-3D helicopter, though there are other aircraft in the fleet as well. Marine One often flies in formation with identical decoy aircraft and is frequently accompanied by MV-22 Ospreys carrying support personnel and Secret Service agents.

The incident occurred during Trump’s second state visit to the United Kingdom, during which he traveled extensively by helicopter between Windsor, Chequers and Stansted. Despite the interruption, the transfer proceeded without further delays, and the president continued his following itinerary as planned, according to reports from the BBC and Fox News.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

