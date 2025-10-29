Airline CEO Sentenced in Fake Diplomas Case

The Criminal Chamber of the Court of First Instance of Tunis has sentenced two former Tunisair executives to prison in connection with a case involving falsified diplomas and abuse of authority. Former CEO Khaled Chelly received a three-year sentence, while former union head Nejmeddine Mzoughi was sentenced to four years, according to reports from Tunisian outlets L’Économiste Maghrébin and Tunisie Numérique. Both men were already in custody ahead of Friday’s ruling.

The case stems from internal investigations that uncovered irregular recruitment practices within the national carrier, including the alleged use of falsified university credentials to secure employment. Prosecutors also cited misuse of administrative procedures and abuse of power for personal or third-party gain. The Court of Appeal’s indictment chamber had earlier ordered Chelly and Mzoughi’s referral to the criminal court, along with several other defendants who remained free pending trial.

The scandal follows a broader audit by the Ministry of Transport into recruitment and integration operations across the public sector. That review revealed similar issues at Tunisair Handling, where several employees were found to have used forged or incomplete documents. Some have already received prison sentences, while investigations continue. The ministry said the 2024 decision by Chelly to reinstate certain employees implicated in the matter is still under judicial review before the court.