First Turkish Air Force Hürjet Makes Maiden Flight

The first Hürjet intended for delivery to the Turkish Air Force completed its maiden flight Sunday, Aug. 30, following ground and taxi testing. The Turkish Aerospace-built aircraft remained airborne for 18 minutes and was accompanied by one of the program’s development prototypes.

Hürjet is a single-engine, tandem-seat advanced jet trainer developed to replace the Turkish Air Force’s T-38 trainers and F-5 aircraft used for aerobatic demonstrations. Turkish Aerospace lists a maximum speed of Mach 1.4, a 45,000-foot service ceiling and a General Electric F404 engine producing 17,700 pounds of thrust.

The first Hürjet prototype flew in April 2023, followed by a second prototype in 2024. Turkish Aerospace says the two development aircraft have now completed more than 500 test flights, including supersonic testing, while series production continues for Turkish Air Force deliveries.