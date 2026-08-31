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First Turkish Air Force Hürjet Makes Maiden Flight

Production aircraft begins flight testing ahead of planned service entry.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
First Turkish Air Force Hürjet Takes Flight
[Credit: Turkish Aerospace]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The first Hürjet aircraft intended for delivery to the Turkish Air Force completed its maiden flight on August 30, following extensive ground and taxi testing.
  • The Hürjet is an advanced, single-engine, tandem-seat jet trainer developed by Turkish Aerospace to replace the Turkish Air Force's T-38 trainers and F-5 aerobatic aircraft.
  • With a maximum speed of Mach 1.4 and powered by a General Electric F404 engine, its development prototypes have already successfully completed over 500 test flights, including supersonic testing.
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The first Hürjet intended for delivery to the Turkish Air Force completed its maiden flight Sunday, Aug. 30, following ground and taxi testing. The Turkish Aerospace-built aircraft remained airborne for 18 minutes and was accompanied by one of the program’s development prototypes.

Hürjet is a single-engine, tandem-seat advanced jet trainer developed to replace the Turkish Air Force’s T-38 trainers and F-5 aircraft used for aerobatic demonstrations. Turkish Aerospace lists a maximum speed of Mach 1.4, a 45,000-foot service ceiling and a General Electric F404 engine producing 17,700 pounds of thrust.

The first Hürjet prototype flew in April 2023, followed by a second prototype in 2024. Turkish Aerospace says the two development aircraft have now completed more than 500 test flights, including supersonic testing, while series production continues for Turkish Air Force deliveries.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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