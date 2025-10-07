Aviation News

Three Critically Injured In California Helicopter Crash

Investigation into California helicopter crash underway as officials praise bystanders’ quick response.

An Airbus EC-130 T2 helicopter registered to Reach Air Medical Services crashed on a Sacramento freeway on Monday evening. All three crew members, including the pilot, a flight nurse, and a paramedic, were critically injured. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the accident took place shortly after 7 p.m., during the return trip from a patient transport mission. 

Sacramento Fire Department Captain Justin Sylvia told the Associated Press that two of the crew members were found by rescue crews on the roadway while a third was pinned beneath the helicopter. A fire captain and nearby bystanders helped lift the aircraft to free the trapped crew member before all three were transported to local hospitals with critical injuries. 

“No vehicles on the freeway were involved,” Sylvia told the AP, calling it “mind blowing” that the crash occurred in the center lanes without striking passing traffic. 

REACH said in a statement it was “in the process of determining the details of this situation” and that it was keeping those affected “in our thoughts and prayers.”

Photos and video obtained by CBS Sacramento show the helicopter upside down across several lanes, debris scattered over the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol reopened one eastbound lane late Monday to allow limited traffic flow, while investigators from the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are expected to examine the wreckage. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting the CHP in the investigation into what caused the aircraft to go down.

