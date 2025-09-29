Two Killed in Cessna 340 Plane Crash

Two occupants of a Cessna 340 were killed Sunday afternoon in a plane crash in a field just south of David Wayne Hooks Airport near Tomball, Texas, according to the Klein Fire Department. Officials said the aircraft had recently departed the airport after refueling when the pilot reported complications and attempted to return. The fire department said in a social media post that there were no survivors.

Sgt. Richard Standifer of the Texas Department of Public Safety told reporters that the pilot and passenger, described as an older man and woman, had been en route to Lubbock.

“They developed some type of an issue, a mechanical issue,” Standifer said, according to local news reports. “The pilot attempted to turn the plane around. He got fairly low to the runway. I don’t necessarily think he was lined up exactly to the runway. And he landed the plane well shy of the runway. Once the plane made contact with the runway, it burst into flames.”

The crash sparked nearby brush fires, although fire crews were able to contain and extinguish them shortly afterwards. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident, authorities said.