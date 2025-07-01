U.S. Air Force Meets Recruiting Targets Well Ahead Of Schedule

Three months ahead of its deadline, the U.S. Air Force has achieved its 2025 recruiting goal for new airmen and Space Force guardians. As reported on the online news source military.com, the Air Force and Space Force announced the early milestone on Monday (June 30).

The early achievement marks a reversal of bad fortune for the Air Force, as well as the other U.S. armed forces. Many had either missed or at best narrowly achieved their recruitment target numbers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The USAF missed its goal in 2023 for the first time since the 1990s.

To stem the manpower shortfall that culminated in 2023, the Air Force has hired more recruiters, changed policies on fat percentage and tattoo restriction and ramped up its Delayed Entry Program—now populated by more than 14,000 new recruits.

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink said, “I am excited that both the Air Force and the Space Force have met their fiscal year 2025 recruiting goals three months early. Congratulations to the recruiting service on ensuring we have the best talent ready to join the Department of the Air Force and defend this great nation.”