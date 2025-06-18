U.S. Expected To Object To An ICAO SAF Policy

The U.S. is poised to object later this month to a recommendation from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). U.S. officials argue that ICAO’s recent proposal unfairly favors Brazilian corn farmers in the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).



According to a report by Reuters, the U.S. objection stems from ICAO’s recent recommendation that awards a lower carbon score to multicropping, a common South American farming practice where two or more crops are grown on the same parcel of land. Due to climatic disadvantages, multicropping is not a common practice available to many farmers in the U.S. The lower carbon score would give Brazilian farmers a leg up in the growing global SAF market.



The short-term viability of SAF has come into question under the Trump administration. In March, the U.S. Department of Energy quietly updated websites, changing “sustainable” aviation fuel to “synthetic.” The administration has also remained noncommittal on potentially extending the 45Z Clean Fuel Production Credit, a Biden-era tax credit aimed at boosting SAF production. That policy expires in 2027.



Despite potential U.S. pessimism towards SAF, the global market for SAF continues to grow, largely due to mandates put forth by the European Union under the ReFuelEU Aviation Agreement. Currently, the EU requires 2% of fuel made available at airports to be SAF. That requirement increases to 6% in 2030 and then leaps to 70% by 2050.



In 2024, SAF accounted for less than 1% of global jet fuel usage. Estimates from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) project the cost of meeting the EU’s goals by 2050 at $4.7 trillion.



In a March statement on the ICAO proposal, the U.S. State Department cited the executive order “Putting America First in International Environmental Agreements,” signed by President Trump on the day of his inauguration. The order, intended to protect American economic interest in international environmental deals, states: “The United States must grow its economy and maintain jobs for its citizens while playing a leadership role in global efforts to protect the environment.”