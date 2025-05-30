Aviation News Accidents/NTSB FAA and Regs Flight Safety

United A320 Cuts Off SkyWest CRJ 200 At San Francisco

Planes were only a few seconds apart on departure.

All the usual authorities are investigating a May 13 incident at San Francisco International Airport in which a United A320 apparently turned in front of a Skywest CRJ 200 while both were taking off from parallel runways. According to statement by one of the air traffic controllers working that afternoon that was sent to VASAviation, the United plane, which was taking off from Runway 1R, was supposed to turn right and the CRJ was supposed to turn left. Instead, the United plane made a sharp left almost directly into the path of the CRJ. The planes came within .4 nautical miles laterally and 200 feet vertically.

The regional crew ducked out of the way and slightly to the right instead of the left it should have made and a confused controller tried to get them separated and on the right routing. Meanwhile a Turkish Airlines wide body was on approach and his initial requests for a landing clearance were ignored while the two incident planes were sorted out.

