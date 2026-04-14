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United-American Merger Pitch Raises Regulatory Questions

Report says United CEO floated combination with American during White House meeting.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
United-American Merger Pitch Raises Regulatory Questions
[Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby reportedly proposed a merger with American Airlines to President Donald Trump.
  • This potential combination would unite the largest and second-largest U.S. carriers, forming the world's largest airline by several measures.
  • The proposal faces significant antitrust concerns from consumer advocates and industry analysts, who fear it would reduce competition, increase pricing power, and account for about 40% of U.S. domestic flying capacity.
  • While Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy suggested there might be room for more airline consolidation, he emphasized that any such transaction would undergo thorough review.
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United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby reportedly raised the idea of a merger with American Airlines during a late-February meeting with President Donald Trump, according multiple reports Tuesday. A combination of the two carriers would join the largest and second-largest U.S. airlines by capacity and create the world’s largest airline by several measures. United and American have not commented on the reports, while administration officials have not publicly detailed any response to the proposal.

A merger of that size would likely face significant antitrust review. Reuters reported that a combined United-American operation would account for about 40% of U.S. domestic flying capacity.

The proposal has drawn attention from consumer advocates and industry analysts, who said a combination of the two carriers could reduce competition and give airlines more pricing power.

“A United-American deal would reduce the ‘Big 4’ to a ‘Big 3’ with one dominant player,” antitrust lawyer Andre Barlow of DBM Law Group told Reuters. “There would likely be competitive issues in many city-pair routes and hubs.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in an interview with CNBC last week that there may be room for additional airline consolidation, though he also said any transaction would be reviewed.

“Is there room for some mergers in the aviation industry? Yeah, I think there is,” Duffy told CNBC.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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