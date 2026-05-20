Whistleblower Hearing Begins In United Cockpit Breach Case

A federal whistleblower hearing is underway in a closely watched case involving a former United Airlines captain who says she was fired after reporting a cockpit security violation during a charter flight for the Colorado Rockies baseball team.

The case stems from an April 2024 United Boeing 757 charter flight from Denver to Toronto, when a Rockies coach was filmed sitting in the captain’s seat while the aircraft was in cruise flight. The video, later posted on social media, showed the cockpit door open with people moving in and out of the flight deck.

The footage quickly drew scrutiny online and prompted investigations by both United and the FAA. United later characterized the incident as a serious violation of company safety and operational procedures.

According to reports tied to the hearing, the captain had temporarily left the cockpit for a restroom break when the coach entered the flight deck and sat in the left seat. Following the flight, the captain submitted a report through United’s Flight Safety Action Program (FSAP), a voluntary reporting system designed to encourage crews to disclose operational and safety concerns without fear of disciplinary action.

Both pilots were ultimately terminated.

The captain now alleges United retaliated against her for filing the FSAP report, while the airline maintains the dismissals stemmed from the severity of the cockpit security breach itself. The case is expected to examine whether United properly handled the FSAP process and whether similar conduct had previously been tolerated during charter operations.

The hearing is scheduled for May 19–21 in Denver.