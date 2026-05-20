Whistleblower Hearing Begins In United Cockpit Breach Case

A federal whistleblower hearing is underway in a closely watched case involving a former United Airlines captain who says she was fired after reporting a cockpit security violation during a charter flight for the Colorado Rockies baseball team.
The case stems from an April 2024 United Boeing 757 charter flight from Denver to Toronto, when a Rockies coach was filmed sitting in the captain’s seat while the aircraft was in cruise flight. The video, later posted on social media, showed the cockpit door open with people moving in and out of the flight deck.
The footage quickly drew scrutiny online and prompted investigations by both United and the FAA. United later characterized the incident as a serious violation of company safety and operational procedures.
According to reports tied to the hearing, the captain had temporarily left the cockpit for a restroom break when the coach entered the flight deck and sat in the left seat. Following the flight, the captain submitted a report through United’s Flight Safety Action Program (FSAP), a voluntary reporting system designed to encourage crews to disclose operational and safety concerns without fear of disciplinary action.
Both pilots were ultimately terminated.
The captain now alleges United retaliated against her for filing the FSAP report, while the airline maintains the dismissals stemmed from the severity of the cockpit security breach itself. The case is expected to examine whether United properly handled the FSAP process and whether similar conduct had previously been tolerated during charter operations.
The hearing is scheduled for May 19–21 in Denver.
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Airline charters for any customer, to include baseball teams and others, do not bestow unfettered access to the flight deck in-flight. 14 CFR Part 121 has clear and unambiguous language stating so. Ultimately the Captain will be held accountable for the breach regardless of the ASAP that the FAA ERC member took appropriate issue with and is covered by the BIG 5 exclusions for acceptance.
If she was in the lav, having closed the flight deck door as prescribed, and he entered the flight deck without her knowledge, it’s hard to see a fault on her part. A lot depends on the exact circumstances.
Fortified flight deck doors only work if you close them. They are only accessible if the remaining flight deck crew member allows access.
PINC, Procedural Intentional Non-Compliance. Her ASAP report was accepted into the system because of PINC. That’s the quickest way to get fired!
A pilot allowed his son to sit in the captain’s seat. His son inadvertently touched and turned off autopilot. The commercial flight crashed.
I thought cabin regulations involved having the senior flight attendant sitting when one of the pilots leave the cabin. It’s presumed security requires cabin door locked at all times during flight.