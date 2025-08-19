Unlimited Class Withdraws From 2025 National Championship Air Races

The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) announced Friday that the Unlimited Class will not participate in the 2025 National Championship Air Races, scheduled for Sept. 10–14 in Roswell, New Mexico, according to KOLO ABC 8.

“The Unlimited Class is one of our most iconic, so we are obviously disappointed,” said Fred Telling, chairman and CEO of RARA, in a statement reported by KOLO. “While they won’t be able to join us for our inaugural year in Roswell, we look forward to working closely with the class after this event to ensure their accreditation and return at NCAR 2026.”

Telling noted the decision carries added weight, given the Unlimited Class’s role in reviving the races in 1964, an effort that set the foundation for nearly six decades of competition.

Unlimited Class spokesperson Steven Hinton said the decision was not made lightly.

“The Unlimiteds are deeply woven into the fabric of air racing, and though we’re unable to participate this year, we look forward to working with RARA toward our return to the races in 2026,” Hinton told KOLO.

While the class will forgo this year’s debut in Roswell, discussions are underway to support its return at next year’s event. Fans attending the 2025 races can expect the remaining six classes of competition, along with military and civilian airshow performances, a vendor and exhibitor midway, and static displays of historic aircraft.