Aviation News

NWS Proposes Updates to Alaska Aviation Weather Charts

Surface and Significant Alaska aviation weather products slated for modernization.

Matt Ryan
Proposed Alaska Aviation Weather Surface Chart
Proposed Alaska Surface Chart Format [Credit: National Weather Service]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Alaska Aviation Weather Unit (AAWU) proposes updates to its Surface and Significant Weather (SIGWX) charts for improved readability and modernization.
  • Key changes include higher-resolution PNG graphics, removal of frontal information from the Surface Chart (available elsewhere), and added probabilistic weather details.
  • The Significant Weather Chart retains its twice-daily schedule but adopts a new color scheme and PNG format.
  • Feedback on the proposed changes is welcome until October 29, 2025.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The National Weather Service’s Alaska Aviation Weather Unit (AAWU) has outlined proposed updates to its Surface and Significant Weather (SIGWX) charts, aiming to modernize the products and improve readability for pilots. The new designs would feature higher-resolution graphics, a shift from GIF to PNG format, and additional probabilistic details showing the likelihood of conditions such as rain, snow, or smoke.

For the Surface Chart, the biggest shift would be the removal of frontal information, which will instead be available from other NWS sources, including the Ocean Prediction Center and the Graphical Forecast for Aviation. By doing so, the chart would focus more on forecast conditions while reducing redundancy with existing services. Updates would continue four times daily at 00z, 06z, 12z and 18z.

The Significant Weather Chart would retain its twice-daily schedule with forecasts at 24, 36, 48 and 60 hours, but would now feature a new color scheme for map units and utilize a PNG file format. The changes are intended to align the charts more closely with other aviation weather products while offering a more detailed and user-friendly view, the NWS says. 

Those interested in doing so can submit feedback on the prototypes until Oct. 29, 2025.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE