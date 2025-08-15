Aviation News

UPS 747 Strikes Engine During Landing

The Boeing 747 had aborted two previous landing attempts before the final touchdown.

Parris Clarke
UPS 747-8F
A Boeing 747 -8F operating for UPS [Credit: Shutterstock / Thiago B Trevisan]
Key Takeaways:

  • A UPS 747-8F cargo plane experienced a hard landing at Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan, scraping its right wing and causing significant damage to the engine nacelle.
  • The incident occurred during Typhoon Podul, with strong winds likely contributing to the difficult landing. The pilots made two previous unsuccessful landing attempts.
  • The aircraft sustained substantial damage but there were no reported injuries.
  • An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.
During landing on Wednesday, a UPS 747-8F’s right wing scraped across the runway, sending sparks flying and causing substantial damage to the aircraft. 

Released footage of the incident shows the aircraft approaching Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan where the aircraft can be seen teetering violently back and forth as it touches down before striking the ground on the right side. No injuries have been reported, but the aircraft did sustain substantial damage to the nacelle. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

The aircraft, which took off from Hong Kong International Airport, was affected by Typhoon Podul. The tropical storm has been devastating parts of Taiwan and China over the last couple of days with torrential rainfall and large gusts of wind. Pilots of the 747 had attempted two previous landings before touching down that final time. 

According to the Aviation Safety Network, UPS flight 5X61 began its first approach to the runway around 7:20 p.m. local time. The pilots aborted the approach to runway 05L and executed a go-around, before scraping the engine during the second attempt. Finally, around 8 p.m., the aircraft touched down and completed its rollout despite the damage. 

Parris Clarke

Parris is a writer and content producer for Firecrown. When Parris isn't chasing stories, you can find him watching or playing basketball.

