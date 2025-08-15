UPS 747 Strikes Engine During Landing

During landing on Wednesday, a UPS 747-8F’s right wing scraped across the runway, sending sparks flying and causing substantial damage to the aircraft.

Released footage of the incident shows the aircraft approaching Taoyuan International Airport in Taiwan where the aircraft can be seen teetering violently back and forth as it touches down before striking the ground on the right side. No injuries have been reported, but the aircraft did sustain substantial damage to the nacelle. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A Boeing 747's wing struck the runway while landing during strong winds brought by Typhoon Podul in Taiwan on Wednesday.



The UPS cargo jet made three approaches to the runway before successfully landing in the gusty conditions. pic.twitter.com/niBEuQ8avB — AccuWeather (@accuweather) August 14, 2025

The aircraft, which took off from Hong Kong International Airport, was affected by Typhoon Podul. The tropical storm has been devastating parts of Taiwan and China over the last couple of days with torrential rainfall and large gusts of wind. Pilots of the 747 had attempted two previous landings before touching down that final time.

According to the Aviation Safety Network, UPS flight 5X61 began its first approach to the runway around 7:20 p.m. local time. The pilots aborted the approach to runway 05L and executed a go-around, before scraping the engine during the second attempt. Finally, around 8 p.m., the aircraft touched down and completed its rollout despite the damage.