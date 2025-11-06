FAA Reducing Air Traffic 10 Percent

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and FAA Administrator Brian Bedford announced Wednesday that air traffic across 40 major U.S. markets will be reduced by 10 percent starting Friday, citing mounting fatigue among unpaid controllers during the ongoing government shutdown. The agencies described the decision as a “proactive” safety measure aimed at easing pressure on the National Airspace System (NAS) rather than a response to any specific incident.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Duffy said the FAA and Department of Transportation have been closely monitoring performance data since the shutdown began.

My number one priority is the safety of the American people. https://t.co/lOi3Q2rpZ7 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 5, 2025

“Our number one priority is to make sure when you travel, you travel safely,” he said. “The administrator and I have been talking throughout the day, his team has been working for the last 24, 36, 48 hours crunching data. We’re noticing that there’s additional pressure that’s building in the system.”

Bedford emphasized that the FAA’s action to reduce air traffic was data-driven, noting that fatigue indicators had begun to rise among controllers.

Capacity Limits Target High-Traffic Areas

According to Bedford, the restrictions will apply to 40 “high-volume traffic markets” identified through FAA surveillance data. Airlines will be asked to implement schedule reductions “pro rata through the day,” with an estimated 3,500 to 4,000 flights affected in the bid to alleviate air traffic strain. The FAA plans to release the full list of affected airports Thursday, with reductions to begin the following morning.

“We’re trying to lean into the fact that when we see pressures building in these 40 markets, we just can’t ignore it,” Bedford said. “We’re not going to wait for a safety problem to truly manifest itself when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating.”

Fatigue, Staffing Pressures Cited

Both officials acknowledged that controller fatigue has become a significant concern as the shutdown extends into its sixth week. Duffy said many controllers have missed two consecutive paychecks and are taking second jobs to make ends meet.

“They’re the head of their household, and they’re trying to figure out how to pay their bills,” he said. “We don’t want them taking side jobs—we want them showing up for work—but we understand the pressures they’re under.”

Bedford confirmed that voluntary safety reports from pilots have shown an uptick in fatigue-related issues among controllers, prompting the FAA to move preemptively.

Broader Air Traffic Restrictions May Follow

In addition to reducing airline schedules, the FAA will impose temporary limits on commercial space launches and, in some markets, restrict visual flight rules (VFR) operations. The agency said it will continue to evaluate air traffic and controller data daily to determine whether additional steps are needed. Bedford said the measures would remain in place until staffing metrics improve or the shutdown ends.

“If pressures continue to build even after we take these measures, we’ll come back and take additional measures,” Bedford said.

Safety More Important than Disruptions

Duffy acknowledged that travelers should expect delays and cancellations over the weekend but said the FAA’s actions to reduce air traffic are necessary to maintain safety.

“Would [airlines] be pleased that there’s a 10% reduction?” Duffy asked. “Probably not. But are they supportive that we are working overtime to make sure the airspace is safe? Yes.”

Duffy previously warned of coming restrictions during an interview and a press conference earlier this week on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.