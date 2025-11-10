Used Aircraft Market Sees Mixed Trends

Sandhills Global’s latest used aircraft market report shows diverging trends in used aircraft inventories, with jets moving lower while piston singles and turboprops ticked upward in October.

The data, drawn from listings on Controller.com and other Sandhills platforms, indicate that used jet inventories fell 2.21% month over month and nearly 16% compared to last year. Large jets saw the sharpest monthly decline, while the super mid category recorded the steepest annual drop. Asking values rose slightly—up just under 1% from September—but remained 1.16% lower than a year ago.

For piston singles, inventories climbed 2.57% from September, reversing the sideways trend seen in prior months. Year over year, however, inventory levels remained about 5% lower. Asking prices fell 1.84% month over month and just under 1% annually, reflecting what Sandhills characterized as a “sideways” trend in values.

Turboprop aircraft also shifted direction, moving from a downward to a sideways inventory trend as availability rose nearly 5% month over month but remained 15.87% below year-ago levels. Asking prices for turboprops dropped 4.12% from September, though they were up slightly compared with the same used aircraft in 2024.

Meanwhile, the market for used Robinson piston helicopters remained mixed, with inventories up 32% month over month but down 13% year over year. Asking values for those aircraft decreased 0.22% for the month yet were nearly 4% higher than last year, Sandhills said in its November report.