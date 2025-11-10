Aviation News

Used Aircraft Market Sees Mixed Trends

Jets show declines as piston singles and turboprops tick upward, Sandhills Global reports.

Matt Ryan
Verified

Edited By:

Ryan Ewing

Used Aircraft Market Sees Mixed Trends
[Credit: FAA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Sandhills Global's October report indicates diverging trends in used aircraft inventories, with jets experiencing continued declines while piston singles and turboprops saw an increase in availability.
  • Used jet inventories fell significantly both month-over-month and year-over-year, leading to a slight rise in asking values in October, whereas piston single and turboprop asking prices generally decreased despite their increased availability.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Sandhills Global’s latest used aircraft market report shows diverging trends in used aircraft inventories, with jets moving lower while piston singles and turboprops ticked upward in October. 

The data, drawn from listings on Controller.com and other Sandhills platforms, indicate that used jet inventories fell 2.21% month over month and nearly 16% compared to last year. Large jets saw the sharpest monthly decline, while the super mid category recorded the steepest annual drop. Asking values rose slightly—up just under 1% from September—but remained 1.16% lower than a year ago.

For piston singles, inventories climbed 2.57% from September, reversing the sideways trend seen in prior months. Year over year, however, inventory levels remained about 5% lower. Asking prices fell 1.84% month over month and just under 1% annually, reflecting what Sandhills characterized as a “sideways” trend in values. 

Turboprop aircraft also shifted direction, moving from a downward to a sideways inventory trend as availability rose nearly 5% month over month but remained 15.87% below year-ago levels. Asking prices for turboprops dropped 4.12% from September, though they were up slightly compared with the same used aircraft in 2024. 

Meanwhile, the market for used Robinson piston helicopters remained mixed, with inventories up 32% month over month but down 13% year over year. Asking values for those aircraft decreased 0.22% for the month yet were nearly 4% higher than last year, Sandhills said in its November report.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE