Used Aircraft Prices May Show Signs of Stabilizing

Used aircraft prices showed signs of leveling off in September, according to Sandhills Global’s latest aviation market report.

Asking prices for used jet aircraft have steadied after several months of decline, the market report found. Although used jet prices fell 1.42 percent month over month and 3.76 percent year over year in August, September data showed a 0.98 percent monthly increase and a 2.61 percent decrease compared to the previous year. Inventory levels rose 4.26 percent from August, according to the report, but remained 10.03 percent lower than a year earlier. Sandhills said that light jets showed the largest month-to-month increase in inventory, up 9.06 percent, while the super mid jet category saw the sharpest yearly drop at 19.19 percent.

Used turboprop aircraft, however, continued an upward trend in pricing. Asking values reportedly rose 3.71 percent month over month and 4.6 percent year over year. Inventories in that segment edged up 0.62 percent but were down nearly 19 percent from 2024.

The piston-single market remained mostly flat, with inventories falling 0.68 percent month over month and 14.81 percent year over year. Asking prices dipped slightly by 0.55 percent on the month but held a modest 0.7 percent annual increase. Robinson piston helicopter prices rose sharply, up 8.13 percent from August and 1.8 percent year over year, marking a shift from the downward trend reported in previous months, according to Sandhills’ data.