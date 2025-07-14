Van’s ‘Retires’ RV-3,4,6

Van’s Aircraft will stop taking orders for three of its earliest designs on Sept. 30. The company announced earlier this week it is “retiring” production of the RV-3, RV-4 and RV-6 kits but it will continue to support the fleet with parts and technical help. “As kit orders for these models have declined, and as we focus on streamlining operations and bringing new designs into production, we’ve decided to end active kit production for these RV models,” Van’s said in a news release.

The historic significance of the three designs, particularly the side-by-side RV-6 is not lost on the company. “While this chapter is closing, the RV-3, RV-4, and RV-6 remain a lasting part of the Van’s story and a testament to the joy of building and flying an RV,” the company said. The company filed for bankruptcy in December of 2023 and emerged from Chapter 11 protection five months later. It’s latest model, the high-wing RV-15 is nearing the end of development preparations for kit sales are under way.



