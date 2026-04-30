Aviation News

Vern Raburn, Eclipse Aviation Founder, Dies At 75

Raburn helped bring the very light jet to the general aviation market.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Vern Raburn, Eclipse Aviation Founder, Dies At 75
[Courtesy: Living Legends of Aviation]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Vern Raburn, founder of Eclipse Aviation and an early Microsoft executive, has died at 75.
  • He was a key figure in aviation, pioneering the very light jet (VLJ) concept with the development of the Eclipse 500.
  • Raburn was also a recognized Living Legend of Aviation, an accomplished pilot, and served on advisory boards for organizations like the EAA and FAA.
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Vern Raburn, founder of Eclipse Aviation and an early executive at Microsoft, died Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was 75. Raburn, who was named a Living Legend of Aviation in 2005, was known in aviation for leading development of the Eclipse 500, a twin-engine aircraft that helped pioneer and bring the very light jet (VLF) concept to market.

“Vern Raburn believed the future could be built — and then set about building it,” Living Legends of Aviation said in a statement. “His legacy will continue to fly.”

Eclipse 500 [Courtesy: Living Legends of Aviation]

Raburn founded Eclipse Aviation in 1998 after a career in technology that included serving as executive vice president at Microsoft, CEO and chairman of Symantec and president of the Paul Allen Group. The Eclipse 500 prototype first flew in 2002 and earned FAA certification in 2006, followed by first deliveries in 2007.

Raburn, who began flying as a teenager, logged more than 6,500 hours and held commercial, instrument, multiengine and rotary-wing ratings, along with multiple type ratings. He also served on the boards and advisory groups for EAA, the FAA’s Research, Engineering and Development Advisory Committee and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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