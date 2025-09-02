Aviation News

Vintage Aircraft Association Plans Year-Long Celebration of General Aviation’s 1946 Boom

Vintage Aircraft Association will spotlight the “Class of ’46” during AirVenture 2026

Matt Ryan
Vintage aircraft
Aeronca Champ [Credit: Vintage Aircraft Association]
Key Takeaways:

  • The Vintage Aircraft Association (VAA) will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the 1946 postwar general aviation boom throughout 2026.
  • A major showcase at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh will feature historic aircraft from the "Class of '46," including iconic models like the Cessna 120/140, Stinson 108, and Piper J3 Cub.
  • The celebration will highlight not only the aircraft but also the people, innovation, and spirit of the era.
  • The event aims to recognize the pivotal role of 1946 in making general aviation accessible to everyday Americans.
The Vintage Aircraft Association (VAA) has announced plans for a year-long commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the postwar general aviation boom of 1946. The “Class of ’46,” as it is known by some, brought more than 30,000 newly built aircraft into the general aviation market and was an important turning point in the accessibility of flying during the mid-20th century. This will be an ongoing celebration for the VAA throughout 2026, although its most notable feature will take place at a major showcase at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

Special programming during AirVenture will feature historic aircraft on display, supported by type clubs and their owners. Visitors can expect dedicated forums and presentations on the designs that helped define the postwar years. Classic aircraft entering the market at the time included the Cessna 120/140, Stinson 108, North American Navion, and Piper Super Cruiser. Others like the Piper J3 Cub, Aeronca Champ and Chief, and Swift enjoyed high levels of continued popularity during this time as well.

“This celebration is about more than just the airplanes — it’s about the people, innovation, and spirit that soared in 1946,” said John Hofmann, president of the Vintage Aircraft Association, in a press release. “The Class of ’46 represents a pivotal time when general aviation came alive for everyday Americans. We’re thrilled to shine a light on these aircraft and their communities at Oshkosh and all year long.”

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

