Vintage Aircraft Association Plans Year-Long Celebration of General Aviation’s 1946 Boom

The Vintage Aircraft Association (VAA) has announced plans for a year-long commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the postwar general aviation boom of 1946. The “Class of ’46,” as it is known by some, brought more than 30,000 newly built aircraft into the general aviation market and was an important turning point in the accessibility of flying during the mid-20th century. This will be an ongoing celebration for the VAA throughout 2026, although its most notable feature will take place at a major showcase at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

Special programming during AirVenture will feature historic aircraft on display, supported by type clubs and their owners. Visitors can expect dedicated forums and presentations on the designs that helped define the postwar years. Classic aircraft entering the market at the time included the Cessna 120/140, Stinson 108, North American Navion, and Piper Super Cruiser. Others like the Piper J3 Cub, Aeronca Champ and Chief, and Swift enjoyed high levels of continued popularity during this time as well.

“This celebration is about more than just the airplanes — it’s about the people, innovation, and spirit that soared in 1946,” said John Hofmann, president of the Vintage Aircraft Association, in a press release. “The Class of ’46 represents a pivotal time when general aviation came alive for everyday Americans. We’re thrilled to shine a light on these aircraft and their communities at Oshkosh and all year long.”