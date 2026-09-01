Virginia’s Busiest GA Airport Cleared For Airline Service

The FAA granted Virginia’s Washington Manassas Airport a Part 139 Airport Operating Certificate Monday, allowing the field to accommodate certain commercial passenger airlines. The agency said it is the first Virginia airport to receive a new operating certificate in 53 years.

“Commercial flights coming into Manassas will provide more economic growth within the community and create another commercial airport to service the Washington D.C. area,” FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Dan Edwards said. “As the first airport in Virginia to receive an operating certificate in 53 years, this highlights our commitment to strengthening the National Airspace System and expanding communities access to safe, efficient airports.”

Washington Manassas is Virginia’s busiest general aviation airport. It has more than 420 based aircraft and records more than 100,000 annual operations. The airport is also designated as a reliever for Washington Dulles International Airport.

Part 139 certification requires compliance with federal standards covering runway and taxiway conditions, aircraft rescue and firefighting, emergency planning, wildlife hazards and personnel training. The airport is also pursuing a redevelopment program for commercial service that includes an expanded passenger terminal and airfield improvements designed to accommodate aircraft such as the Boeing 737-800.

No airline has publicly announced service from Manassas.