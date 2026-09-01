Aviation News

Virginia’s Busiest GA Airport Cleared For Airline Service

Part 139 certification moves Washington Manassas Airport closer to scheduled passenger operations.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Clears Virginia’s Busiest GA Airport For Airline Service
[Credit: CBP photo by Glenn Fawcett]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Washington Manassas Airport received a Part 139 Operating Certificate from the FAA, allowing it to accommodate commercial passenger airlines.
  • This marks the first new operating certificate for a Virginia airport in 53 years, expected to drive economic growth and provide another commercial service option for the Washington D.C. area.
  • The airport, currently Virginia's busiest general aviation facility, is undergoing redevelopment to support commercial service, including terminal and airfield improvements, although no airlines have yet announced service.
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The FAA granted Virginia’s Washington Manassas Airport a Part 139 Airport Operating Certificate Monday, allowing the field to accommodate certain commercial passenger airlines. The agency said it is the first Virginia airport to receive a new operating certificate in 53 years.

“Commercial flights coming into Manassas will provide more economic growth within the community and create another commercial airport to service the Washington D.C. area,” FAA Associate Administrator for Airports Dan Edwards said. “As the first airport in Virginia to receive an operating certificate in 53 years, this highlights our commitment to strengthening the National Airspace System and expanding communities access to safe, efficient airports.”

Washington Manassas is Virginia’s busiest general aviation airport. It has more than 420 based aircraft and records more than 100,000 annual operations. The airport is also designated as a reliever for Washington Dulles International Airport.

Part 139 certification requires compliance with federal standards covering runway and taxiway conditions, aircraft rescue and firefighting, emergency planning, wildlife hazards and personnel training. The airport is also pursuing a redevelopment program for commercial service that includes an expanded passenger terminal and airfield improvements designed to accommodate aircraft such as the Boeing 737-800.

No airline has publicly announced service from Manassas.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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