Washington State Imposes 10% Tax On Luxury Aircraft

Washington State has passed a bill imposing a 10% tax on the sale and use of noncommercial aircraft valued over $500,000, effective April 1, 2026.

Amelia Walsh
Washington state has introduced a new tax policy imposing a 10% tax on the sale of noncommercial aircraft valued at more than $500,000.

Washington state Governor Bob Ferguson signed the legislation, Bill 5801, that is set to go into effect beginning April 1, 2026.

Several aviation industry groups have voiced strong opposition to the bill, arguing it could harm businesses, agricultural operators and volunteer pilots who provide essential medical transport services across Washington. In a letter submitted earlier this year, these groups warned the tax could have “sweeping, unintended consequences” for the state’s economy, transportation infrastructure and public safety. They emphasized that the tax would not only affect luxury assets but also a broad range of critical aviation users.

AOPA also spoke out against the bill, noting, “The assumption that because aircraft are expensive and therefore ‘a luxury item’ reflects a grossly uninformed understanding of how noncommercial aircraft contribute to our society.”

Revenue collected from the luxury tax will be dedicated to aviation-related programs, with a significant portion allocated to a newly created sustainable aviation fuel account, aimed at supporting research, environmental review and infrastructure development for sustainable fuel initiatives.

  1. Avatar for Raf Raf says:

    Here’s how some states approach aircraft taxation:

    • Texas: Applies a general sales and use tax rate of 6.25% on aircraft purchases, with local taxes potentially increasing the rate up to 8.25%.
    • California: Imposes a base sales tax rate of 7.25% on aircraft, with additional district taxes possibly raising the total rate depending on the location.
    • Oklahoma: Levies a 3.25% aircraft excise tax on the sale price of aircraft.
    • South Carolina: Charges a 5% casual excise tax on aircraft transfers between individuals, capped at $500.
    • New Mexico: Applies a general sales tax rate of 5.125% on aircraft, with local taxes potentially adding up to 6.625%.
    • Delaware: Notably, Delaware imposes no state or local sales taxes, making it a popular choice for aircraft registration to avoid sales tax liabilities.

    In contrast, Washington’s targeted 10% tax on high-value aircraft is relatively unique and could influence aircraft owners to consider registration in more tax-friendly states.

  2. Ohio charges sales tax on non-commercial aircraft transfers, rate based on what county the owner lives in. I paid 8% on the plane I just purchased. Price makes no difference.

