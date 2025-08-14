Wing-Clipping Incident at Atlanta Airport Delays Delta Flight

A Delta jet clipped one of its own jets while pushing back from its gate at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday morning.

Delta Flight 1830, bound for Guatemala, was getting ready to take off when its right wingtip struck the left wing of a parked Airbus A350. No passengers were aboard the Airbus when the incident occurred.

No injuries were reported, but the incident did result in a nearly four-hour delay for Flight 1830’s 192 passengers. After the incident, the aircraft returned to the gate, where all passengers and six crew members deboarded and moved to a new aircraft.

The FAA told news outlets that the strike happened in a location where air traffic controllers do not communicate with flight crews and that it is investigating the incident further.

“We apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in their travels,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.