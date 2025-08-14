Aviation News

Wing-Clipping Incident at Atlanta Airport Delays Delta Flight

A Delta Air Lines jet bound for Guatemala struck a parked aircraft.

Parris Clarke
Delta aircraft
[Credit: Delta]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A Delta jet struck a parked Airbus A350 with its wingtip while taxiing at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
  • The incident caused a four-hour delay for Delta Flight 1830's 192 passengers.
  • No injuries were reported among passengers or crew.
  • The FAA is investigating the incident, which occurred in an area without air traffic controller communication with flight crews.
See a mistake? Contact us.

A Delta jet clipped one of its own jets while pushing back from its gate at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sunday morning.

Delta Flight 1830, bound for Guatemala, was getting ready to take off when its right wingtip struck the left wing of a parked Airbus A350. No passengers were aboard the Airbus when the incident occurred. 

No injuries were reported, but the incident did result in a nearly four-hour delay for Flight 1830’s 192 passengers. After the incident, the aircraft returned to the gate, where all passengers and six crew members deboarded and moved to a new aircraft.

The FAA told news outlets that the strike happened in a location where air traffic controllers do not communicate with flight crews and that it is investigating the incident further. 

“We apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in their travels,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

Parris Clarke

Parris is a writer and content producer for Firecrown. When Parris isn't chasing stories, you can find him watching or playing basketball.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE