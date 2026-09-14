Aviation News Accidents/NTSB

Wisconsin Congressman, Pilot Escape Bonanza After Lake Ditching

Rep. Tom Tiffany and pilot Leonard Boltz suffered minor injuries.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Wisconsin Congressman, Pilot Escape Bonanza After Lake Ditching
[Credit: Geoff Sperring | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and pilot Leonard Boltz made an emergency landing in Lake Wausau after their Beechcraft K35 Bonanza lost power on final approach to Wausau Downtown Airport.
  • Both men escaped with minor injuries, including Tiffany's cut requiring 12 stitches, and were released from the hospital shortly after the incident.
  • The aircraft sank in Lake Wausau and remains submerged, with the FAA currently investigating the accident.
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U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and pilot Leonard Boltz escaped with minor injuries after their Beechcraft K35 Bonanza lost power on final approach to Wausau Downtown Airport Saturday night and made an emergency landing in Lake Wausau. The aircraft landed in the lake at about 8:50 p.m., according to the FAA.

Aircraft Began Sinking

“[The pilot] said to me, ‘we are going down, pull your seatbelt tight,’” Tiffany said during a Sunday news conference. “That’s exactly what I did, I gave it a yank, and probably about ten seconds later, not sure of the exact timing, but about ten seconds later we hit the water.”

Tiffany said Boltz retracted the landing gear before the aircraft hit the water. After the landing, both men opened the door and remained with the aircraft while Boltz called for help. They entered the water as the Bonanza began sinking and swam roughly 100 to 150 feet before reaching shallow water, where they waited for first responders.

Both Released From Hospital

Tiffany suffered a cut above his right eye that required 12 stitches, while Boltz also sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital and later released. Boltz, 73, is a retired Air Force pilot, according to the Associated Press.

The Bonanza remained submerged in Lake Wausau Sunday, and authorities placed a no-wake buoy around the aircraft. The FAA is investigating the accident. The NTSB told the Associated Press it was waiting for the FAA to assess the aircraft’s damage before determining whether the board would become involved.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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