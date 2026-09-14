Wisconsin Congressman, Pilot Escape Bonanza After Lake Ditching

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany and pilot Leonard Boltz escaped with minor injuries after their Beechcraft K35 Bonanza lost power on final approach to Wausau Downtown Airport Saturday night and made an emergency landing in Lake Wausau. The aircraft landed in the lake at about 8:50 p.m., according to the FAA.

Aircraft Began Sinking

“[The pilot] said to me, ‘we are going down, pull your seatbelt tight,’” Tiffany said during a Sunday news conference. “That’s exactly what I did, I gave it a yank, and probably about ten seconds later, not sure of the exact timing, but about ten seconds later we hit the water.”

Tiffany said Boltz retracted the landing gear before the aircraft hit the water. After the landing, both men opened the door and remained with the aircraft while Boltz called for help. They entered the water as the Bonanza began sinking and swam roughly 100 to 150 feet before reaching shallow water, where they waited for first responders.

Both Released From Hospital

Tiffany suffered a cut above his right eye that required 12 stitches, while Boltz also sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital and later released. Boltz, 73, is a retired Air Force pilot, according to the Associated Press.

The Bonanza remained submerged in Lake Wausau Sunday, and authorities placed a no-wake buoy around the aircraft. The FAA is investigating the accident. The NTSB told the Associated Press it was waiting for the FAA to assess the aircraft’s damage before determining whether the board would become involved.