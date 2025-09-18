Wisk and Fullerton Partner to Explore Autonomous Air Mobility

Wisk Aero announced Wednesday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Fullerton, California. The MOU sets out a collaboration between the city and the company towards potential infrastructure development for autonomous, all-electric air taxi operations at Fullerton Municipal Airport. The move adds Fullerton to Wisk’s growing list of partner cities worldwide, including Miami; Sugar Land, Texas; Brisbane, Australia; Kaga, Japan; and nearby Long Beach, California.

The partnership will focus on infrastructure planning, including vertiport requirements and IFR routes, as well as operational and commercial considerations such as training and maintenance facilities. Wisk and Fullerton will also review local policies and land-use codes to identify changes needed to support autonomous operations.

Emilien Marchand, Wisk’s regional lead of ecosystem partnerships, said in a statement, “Our work together will not only assess the feasibility of advanced air mobility at FUL, but also help define the standards and processes for the entire industry.”

At launch, planned before the end of the decade, Wisk said its four-passenger Generation 6 eVTOL is expected to fly fully autonomous with oversight from remote supervisors. With a range of 72 nautical miles and a cruise speed between 110 and 120 knots, the company said the aircraft is designed for quiet, urban operations and runway-independent takeoffs and landings.

Building on earlier collaborations in Long Beach and the company’s 2023 public flight demonstration in Los Angeles County, Wisk said the Fullerton agreement could unlock further regional partnerships to establish a Southern California network of vertiports.