ZeroAvia Secures Grant Supporting Hydrogen-Power Development

Solving the storage and delivery dilemma is key to promoting liquid hydrogen as an energy source for aviation.

Mark Phelps
This storage tank is part of ZeroAvia's Liquid Hydrogen System Integration & Flight Test (LH-SIFT) program. Credit: ZeroAvia

ZeroAvia announced today that the UK has awarded the company and its consortium partners an unspecified grant toward its $14.5 million project to develop a viable liquid hydrogen management system. Production and storage are two of the primary obstacles in developing hydrogen power for transportation.

ZeroAvia’s Liquid Hydrogen System Integration & Flight Test (LH-SIFT) project “is comprised of a novel lightweight metallic tank design and supporting systems for filling and managing storage and distribution. Consortium partners Green Resource Engineering and Gas & Liquid Controls will collaborate with ZeroAvia on fill, feed, vent, and vaporizer systems,” ZeroAvia announced.

The ZeroAvia project is anticipated to culminate in integrating its lightweight propulsion system with a Dornier 228 airframe. A series of flight tests is planned to follow. The Do 228 was previously powered by a pair of Garrett TPE-331 turboprop engines.

ZeroAvia’s alternative is its 600kW hydrogen-electric powertrain for the 10- to 20-seat regional aircraft design. The company is currently “advancing certification” of the powertrain. It also plans to develop a new generation of fuel-cell engines with its ZA2000 model designed for larger, 40- to 80-seat aircraft.

But, according to James McMicking, chief strategy officer for ZeroAvia, “Liquid hydrogen is needed to achieve the volumetric and gravimetric energy density required by larger zero-emission aircraft that no other solution offers. This project will drive further evolution of liquid hydrogen technology and provide the capability to test and validate these in-flight and through refueling operations. It will help to unlock investment from the wider aerospace ecosystem that can scale zero-emission aircraft technology and the supporting hydrogen airport infrastructure.” A large part of the challenge of implementing hydrogen fuel cells is the infrastructure to store and dispense the fuel. Developing that “viable liquid hydrogen management system” through LH-SIFT is key to the future of the technology.

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.

