Short Final: Fuzzy Communications

From AVweb reader “Ol’ Russ Walker:

One Sunday afternoon Sacramento Executive Ground was apparently having a receiver problem. I had to repeat my request a couple of times. Other people were getting “say agains” that I could hear loud and clear. One fellow came up with an accent, not British, not Aussie, I’m not sure what. He had a good speaking voice and was quite understandable. Nevertheless, he got the same “say again” the rest of us had been getting.

After finally being cleared to taxi, he came up with a smile in his voice and said, “I suppose you had a hard time understanding my accent.” The controller responded, “Oh no, sir! It’s just that your transmissions are a little fuzzy.” With an even bigger smile in his voice, he replied, “Oh. That would have been my mustache.”