Short Final: It’s All a Matter of Perspective

Survival of the smartest

Mark Phelps
Credit: J3 Cub Forum

A friend of a Piper J3 Cub pilot asked him if he’d ever heard of anyone jumping from an airplane without a parachute and surviving. He answered, “Sure. I do that on every flight. I land, taxi to my parking place, shut down, and jump right out.”

Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps is a senior editor at AVweb. He is an instrument rated private pilot and former owner of a Grumman American AA1B and a V-tail Bonanza.

  1. Vesna Velovic, Luke Aikins, Ivan Chisov, Alan Magee, and Nicholas Alkemade all survived falling from great heights with/without parachutes that malfunctioned. Not so lucky for 24 year old Liam Byrne though.

