Short Final: It’s All a Matter of Perspective

A friend of a Piper J3 Cub pilot asked him if he’d ever heard of anyone jumping from an airplane without a parachute and surviving. He answered, “Sure. I do that on every flight. I land, taxi to my parking place, shut down, and jump right out.”
Heard a funny story or exchange on the radio lately? Email it to us at newsteam@avweb.com
Continue discussion - Visit the forum
Replies: 1
Vesna Velovic, Luke Aikins, Ivan Chisov, Alan Magee, and Nicholas Alkemade all survived falling from great heights with/without parachutes that malfunctioned. Not so lucky for 24 year old Liam Byrne though.