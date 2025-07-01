Short Final: When Ya Gotta Go…

From AVweb reader Mark Cheplowitz:

A couple of weeks ago I was on a long IFR cross-country flight and my right seat passenger/pilot suddenly had a “neeeed to peeee” (apologies to Top Gun “need for speed”).

I notified ATC that we needed to divert. When he asked for the reason, I said, “potty emergency.”

Realizing I used the E-word, I quickly rekeyed the mic, “But I’m not declaring anything!”

We heard a few mic clicks on the frequency.