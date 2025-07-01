Short Final: When Ya Gotta Go…

From AVweb reader Mark Cheplowitz:
A couple of weeks ago I was on a long IFR cross-country flight and my right seat passenger/pilot suddenly had a “neeeed to peeee” (apologies to Top Gun “need for speed”).
I notified ATC that we needed to divert. When he asked for the reason, I said, “potty emergency.”
Realizing I used the E-word, I quickly rekeyed the mic, “But I’m not declaring anything!”
We heard a few mic clicks on the frequency.
Quick thinking… and I’m certain the controllers appreciated that you provided some comic relief!
Some passengers I’ve had would rather ‘have an accident’ than use a pee bottle. Planning is important, but the best laid plans…