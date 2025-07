(from the LuxPlanes YouTube channel)

United Flight XXXX: “Tower, United XXXX, we just got word from the flight attendants that somebody got up to go to the restroom.”

Tower: “Oh, that’s a terrible time for that. United XXXX cancel takeoff clearance, hold in position, and get them back in their seat.”

United XXX: “They’re in a seat, just not the right one.”

Tower: (Laughter) “Okay.”