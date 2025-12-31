Features Short Final

Short Final: Happy New Year
  • The author conducted a practice flight on New Year's Day, observing an unusually quiet air traffic control (ATC) frequency with minimal activity.
  • Before returning home, the author made a non-operational radio call to Providence Approach solely to wish the controller a Happy New Year.
  • The ATC controller, perhaps experiencing a very slow day, seemed surprised and mildly eager for interaction, inquiring if the pilot needed any services like flight following.
I spent an hour in our local practice area on New Year’s Day for a first flight of the year and to keep the rust at bay. As is my practice, I monitor the Class C – Providence Approach which is 20 miles away but I don’t actually talk to them as I maneuver all over the place. During the hour, I heard them “depart” just one aircraft. Otherwise the frequency was silent. As I was about to switch to CTAF to return home I clicked:

“Providence Approach, N360GS.”

“N360GS, Providence Approach.”

“Happy New Year. Thanks for coming in today.”

“Happy New Year. Can I do anything for you?”

“No, just Happy New Year.”

A rather plaintive “You need Flight Following?”

“Thanks, but I am done for the day.”

“Ok – Ok……”

Graeme Smith

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in 2023

