Flight Safety Risk Management

34 California Airports Appear On FAA Hot Spot List

Updated Southwest hot spot list identifies 34 California airports where pilots should exercise extra caution on taxiways and runways.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Shutterstock [Markus Mainka]
Shutterstock [Markus Mainka]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA released its latest Airport Hot Spot list for the Southwest region, highlighting 34 California airports that require extra pilot caution.
  • Hot spots are specific areas on taxiways or runways identified by the FAA for their history of confusion or elevated risk, often due to complex layouts or operational challenges.
  • Major California airports like San Francisco International and Los Angeles International have multiple hot spots, commonly involving missed turns, inadvertent runway crossings, or complex taxiway intersections.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released its latest Airport Hot Spot list for the Southwest region, highlighting 34 California airports as locations where pilots should use extra caution.

Hot spots are defined by the FAA as specific areas on taxiways or runways with a history of confusion or elevated risk, often due to complex layouts, signage, or operational challenges. These areas are charted on airport diagrams to help pilots plan taxi routes and reduce the risk of surface incidents.

The Southwest hot spot list, covering data from November 2025 through January 2026, includes dozens of airports across Arizona, California, Colorado, and other states.

Among California’s airports, San Francisco International tops the list with four hot spots, where pilots can occasionally miss taxiway turns, cross onto runways by mistake, or misidentify hold-short lines. Los Angeles International also features multiple hot spots, including areas with short distances between parallel runways and complex taxiway intersections, where pilots have sometimes entered runways without clearance, according to the New York Post.

Sacramento, San Jose, and San Diego International were also listed — often involving high-traffic taxiways, pushback conflicts, or short distances from run-up areas to active runways.

Nationwide, the FAA has identified more than 150 airports with hot spots.

sw_hotspotDownload

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.