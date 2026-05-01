Five Killed In Cessna 421C Accident in Texas

A Cessna 421C was involved in a fatal accident late Thursday night near Wimberley, Texas, killing all five people on board, according to Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and local officials. Emergency crews were dispatched at about 11:05 p.m. after reports of an aircraft down in the area. Fire and EMS personnel remained at the scene into Friday morning.

“Preliminary information indicates the aircraft was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact,” Becerra said in a statement. “Based on current findings, there is no indication of a mid-air collision. A second aircraft traveling in the vicinity landed safely in New Braunfels.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the accident. According to the NTSB, the aircraft went down in wooded terrain and was destroyed by a post-impact fire.

Weather observations from nearby San Marcos and Austin around the time of the accident reported low overcast ceilings, rain and distant lightning, and the area forecast discussion for the San Antonio region called for isolated to scattered thunderstorms with locally heavy rain overnight. Available ADS-B data showed the flight descending from cruise altitude before entering a rapid series of altitude changes.