Accidents/NTSB

Five Killed In Cessna 421C Accident in Texas

Weather reports in the area showed low ceilings, rain and distant lightning.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Five Killed In Cessna 421C Accident Near Wimberley
[Credit: FAA]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • A Cessna 421C crashed fatally near Wimberley, Texas, killing all five people on board.
  • Preliminary findings indicate the aircraft was traveling at a high rate of speed and was destroyed by a post-impact fire.
  • Flight data showed rapid altitude changes, and weather conditions included low overcast ceilings, rain, and potential thunderstorms.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the accident.
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A Cessna 421C was involved in a fatal accident late Thursday night near Wimberley, Texas, killing all five people on board, according to Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and local officials. Emergency crews were dispatched at about 11:05 p.m. after reports of an aircraft down in the area. Fire and EMS personnel remained at the scene into Friday morning.

“Preliminary information indicates the aircraft was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact,” Becerra said in a statement. “Based on current findings, there is no indication of a mid-air collision. A second aircraft traveling in the vicinity landed safely in New Braunfels.”

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the accident. According to the NTSB, the aircraft went down in wooded terrain and was destroyed by a post-impact fire.

Weather observations from nearby San Marcos and Austin around the time of the accident reported low overcast ceilings, rain and distant lightning, and the area forecast discussion for the San Antonio region called for isolated to scattered thunderstorms with locally heavy rain overnight. Available ADS-B data showed the flight descending from cruise altitude before entering a rapid series of altitude changes.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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