Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

Mexican Navy Medical Plane Crashes in Texas, Killing Five

King Air aircraft was transporting burn patients when it went down in Galveston Bay.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Matt Ryan
[Credit: FAA]
Key Takeaways:

  • A Mexican Navy King Air 350i medical aircraft crashed into Galveston Bay, Texas, while on a medical transport mission for Mexican children with severe burns.
  • The accident resulted in at least five fatalities and one person missing out of the eight individuals (four crew, four civilians) on board.
  • The plane crashed in foggy conditions during its approach to Galveston Scholes International Airport, and the cause of the accident is under investigation by U.S. authorities.
At least five people were killed Monday after a Mexican Navy King Air 350i medical aircraft crashed into Galveston Bay near Galveston, Texas, while conducting a medical transport mission, officials said. The twin-engine turboprop was carrying eight people — four crew members and four civilians, according to multiple outlets — when it went down in foggy conditions during its approach to Galveston Scholes International Airport. Two people were rescued alive, while another remains missing, according to Mexico’s Secretariat of the Navy.

The aircraft was operating for the Mexican Navy in coordination with the Michou y Mau Foundation, a nonprofit organization that facilitates emergency transport for Mexican children with severe burns, officials said. U.S. Coast Guard watch standers received a report of the crash at about 3:17 p.m. local time and responded with a rescue boat and helicopter. Local police, fire crews, beach patrol and other emergency responders also assisted at the scene. Video and eyewitness accounts showed the wreckage partially submerged in the bay as responders worked in low visibility.

Flight tracking data showed the aircraft departed from Mérida in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula before heading north to Galveston. Authorities said heavy fog was present in the area at the time of the crash. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, with the Texas Department of Public Safety leading the probe and officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board assisting. Mexico’s Navy said it is coordinating with the Mexican Consulate in Houston and extended condolences to the families of those killed.

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

