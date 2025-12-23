Mexican Navy Medical Plane Crashes in Texas, Killing Five

At least five people were killed Monday after a Mexican Navy King Air 350i medical aircraft crashed into Galveston Bay near Galveston, Texas, while conducting a medical transport mission, officials said. The twin-engine turboprop was carrying eight people — four crew members and four civilians, according to multiple outlets — when it went down in foggy conditions during its approach to Galveston Scholes International Airport. Two people were rescued alive, while another remains missing, according to Mexico’s Secretariat of the Navy.

The aircraft was operating for the Mexican Navy in coordination with the Michou y Mau Foundation, a nonprofit organization that facilitates emergency transport for Mexican children with severe burns, officials said. U.S. Coast Guard watch standers received a report of the crash at about 3:17 p.m. local time and responded with a rescue boat and helicopter. Local police, fire crews, beach patrol and other emergency responders also assisted at the scene. Video and eyewitness accounts showed the wreckage partially submerged in the bay as responders worked in low visibility.

Flight tracking data showed the aircraft departed from Mérida in Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula before heading north to Galveston. Authorities said heavy fog was present in the area at the time of the crash. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, with the Texas Department of Public Safety leading the probe and officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board assisting. Mexico’s Navy said it is coordinating with the Mexican Consulate in Houston and extended condolences to the families of those killed.