NTSB Investigates Deadly Weekend Crash in Alabama

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating a private aircraft crash that occurred near Bayou La Batre in southwestern Alabama on Saturday.

According to a social media post by the NTSB on Saturday, the incident involved an American Champion 8KCAB aircraft.

The NTSB is investigating Saturday's crash of an American Champion 8KCAB airplane near Bayou La Batre, Alabama. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) December 13, 2025

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the aircraft’s sole pilot was killed in the crash, according to local reporting. Fox10TV reported that the crash happened in a wooded area near Roy E. Ray Airport.

The Aviation Safety Network cited unconfirmed reports that the aircraft, registered as N157WB, may have stalled on departure from the airport.

The same aircraft was investigated in 2017 following another incident where the aircraft veered off a runway during landing in Ferguson, Florida, and sustained damage to its empennage and right wing lift strut.

No further information has been provided by the NTSB amid ongoing investigation.