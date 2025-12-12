NTSB: It Just Takes One Loose Nut

The devil is in the details, and that couldn’t possibly be more true than in the NTSB findings from the case of an accident earlier this year involving a Cessna 177RG that crashed near Grass Valley, California. Its sole occupant was killed when the airplane collided with a tree following loss of engine power in the traffic pattern at Nevada County Airport (GOO).

It all came down to one loose nut, according to the NTSB’s final report.

Power Loss in the Pattern

The flight departed Auburn Municipal Airport about 15 minutes earlier and climbed normally up to about 4,400 feet. Witnesses who heard the pilot’s transmissions told NTSB investigators that the pilot sounded calm and professional, giving no indication of engine trouble until he made a mayday call in the Nevada County traffic pattern.

Upon entering the left base leg for Runway 07, the pilot reported a total loss of engine power over the CTAF. Likely in an effort to find a clearing closer than the airport, the pilot diverted from the pattern. 60 foot trees tragically got the better of the attempt, though, separating the Cessna’s stabilator before the aircraft descended uncontrolled to the ground about a mile west of the airport. It came to rest adjacent to a roadway.

The 64-year-old pilot, who held a private pilot certificate with airplane single-engine land privileges, was fatally injured.

Maintenance Issues Identified

Following the accident, NTSB investigators found that a B-nut fitting on the fuel line leading into the fuel flow divider was more than a half turn loose. Blue dye staining consistent with fuel leakage was found around the fitting. Investigators found no impact damage to the fitting and no other mechanical issues that would have prevented normal engine operation.

Data recovered from a recently installed JPI engine data management system showed the engine was operating normally until the final seconds of flight. At that point, NTSB investigators said cylinder head temperatures and exhaust gas temperatures briefly spiked and then dropped rapidly, a signature consistent with a sudden loss of fuel flow.

The airplane had its annual inspection just 10 days earlier and had flown about 2.5 hours since. During that inspection, maintenance personnel installed the engine monitoring system and fuel flow transducer. Even aside from that, though, regulations require inspectors to check engine lines, hoses and fittings for leaks and looseness during annual inspections.

The NTSB found that the probable cause was the improperly tightened B-nut fitting, along with an inadequate maintenance inspection that failed to catch it. Together, those allowed a fuel leakage to form that ultimately resulted in the aircraft’s total loss of engine power.

Lessons From a Small Part

The facts of the accident point to a specific mechanical failure, and the board’s findings are a tragic but good reminder of how seemingly minor details can have catastrophic consequences. Fittings like these are commonplace in GA aircraft and can easily be disturbed during maintenance. When improperly secured, they can loosen further under vibration and thermal cycling.

And of course, those specific fittings are hardly the only small details that impact the safety of flight.

The accident is a good reminder of the importance of thorough post-maintenance inspections and leak checks, particularly after work involving fuel system components. Even with advanced engine monitoring equipment on board, the data showed there was little warning before power was lost entirely.

For pilots, the event serves as a reminder that recent maintenance does not guarantee mechanical integrity, and that vigilance during preflight inspections remains critical. For maintenance professionals, the NTSB’s report reinforces a long-standing lesson: attention to basic practices, proper torque and independent verification are just as vital to safety as any of the more complex systems and technologies they deal with on the job.

It just takes one loose nut.