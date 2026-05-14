Flight Safety Accidents/NTSB

NTSB Calls For More Realistic Smoke-In-Cockpit Training

Recommendations stem from 2023 Southwest 737 incident.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
NTSB Calls For More Realistic Smoke-In-Cockpit Training
[Credit: KITTIKUN YOKSAP | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has issued recommendations to improve pilot training for smoke-in-cockpit emergencies.
  • This follows a December 2023 Southwest Airlines incident where a bird strike caused rapid smoke in the cockpit, severely reducing pilot visibility.
  • The NTSB determined that current airline training may not adequately prepare pilots for the workload, stress, and reduced visibility of actual smoke events.
  • Recommendations include the FAA developing standardized, realistic smoke-in-cockpit simulator training and encouraging industry associations to share incident information and promote such simulations.
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The National Transportation Safety Board has issued three recommendations aimed at improving pilot training for smoke-in-cockpit emergencies, following a 2023 incident involving a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-8 departing New Orleans.

According to the NTSB, Southwest flight 554 had just taken off from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Dec. 20, 2023, when a bird was ingested into the aircraft’s left engine and smoke quickly entered the cockpit. The crew reported that visibility deteriorated within seconds, making it difficult to see instruments and checklist items. The pilots donned oxygen masks, declared an emergency, completed emergency procedures and returned to the airport. None of the 139 people on board were injured.

“If such an event occurred at night or in instrument meteorological conditions, the consequences could be catastrophic,” the NTSB determined.

The agency said current airline training may not fully prepare pilots for the workload, stress, reduced visibility and time-sensitive decision-making involved in an actual smoke event. The NTSB recommended that the FAA work with industry to develop standardized, realistic smoke-in-cockpit simulator training and incorporate it into airline training program guidance. It also recommended that Airlines for America and the Regional Airline Association share information from the Southwest incident with member airlines and encourage the use of realistic smoke-event simulations.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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