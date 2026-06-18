Accidents/NTSB

NTSB Video: Ballistic Parachute Accident Site Hazards

The agency is advising first responders to contact the NTSB before attempting to disable undeployed systems.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
NTSB Releases Video On Ballistic Parachute Accident Site Hazards
Warning label indicating the system's location. [Credit: NTSB]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The NTSB has released a safety alert video highlighting hazards first responders face from ballistic parachute recovery systems (BPRS) at aircraft accident sites.
  • Undeployed BPRS rockets can remain active after impact and ignite during post-accident fires, as seen in a recent incident in Georgia where a system ignited with responders present.
  • First responders can identify BPRS by warning labels and a red T-shaped handle, and are instructed to contact the NTSB before attempting to disable such a system.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The National Transportation Safety Board released a new safety alert video this week addressing hazards first responders can face at aircraft accident sites involving ballistic parachute recovery systems, also known as BPRS. The video follows a safety alert issued by the agency earlier this year and focuses on systems that may remain armed after an accident.

The systems are designed to deploy an airframe parachute during an emergency and reduce the aircraft’s rate of descent. The agency said an undeployed rocket can remain active after impact and may ignite during a post-accident fire.

In March 2025, a Cirrus aircraft involved in an accident in Georgia had a BPRS ignite while police and fire rescue personnel were at the scene. The NTSB said no injuries were reported.

The agency said responders can look for warning labels on the fuselage and a red T-shaped handle inside the cabin as signs that a BPRS may be installed. First responders are directed to contact the NTSB at 844-373-9922 before attempting to disable a system.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.