NTSB Video: Ballistic Parachute Accident Site Hazards

The National Transportation Safety Board released a new safety alert video this week addressing hazards first responders can face at aircraft accident sites involving ballistic parachute recovery systems, also known as BPRS. The video follows a safety alert issued by the agency earlier this year and focuses on systems that may remain armed after an accident.

The systems are designed to deploy an airframe parachute during an emergency and reduce the aircraft’s rate of descent. The agency said an undeployed rocket can remain active after impact and may ignite during a post-accident fire.

In March 2025, a Cirrus aircraft involved in an accident in Georgia had a BPRS ignite while police and fire rescue personnel were at the scene. The NTSB said no injuries were reported.

The agency said responders can look for warning labels on the fuselage and a red T-shaped handle inside the cabin as signs that a BPRS may be installed. First responders are directed to contact the NTSB at 844-373-9922 before attempting to disable a system.