Accidents/NTSB Aviation News

Port Authority To Add Vehicle Transponders After LaGuardia Collision

Trackers will be installed on rescue vehicles at LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Port Authority To Add Vehicle Transponders After LaGuardia Collision
[Credit: NTSB]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will install transponders on fire trucks and other rescue vehicles at its three major airports.
  • This decision follows a fatal March 22 runway collision at LaGuardia Airport, where a rescue vehicle without a transponder was involved.
  • The NTSB's preliminary report indicated that the lack of a transponder on the involved vehicle hindered the airport's surface-detection system (ASDE-X) from effectively matching its path with the aircraft.
  • Transponders are intended to provide an additional layer of visibility to existing ground surveillance systems, enhancing airfield safety.
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The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it will install transponders on fire trucks and other rescue vehicles at its three major airports following the March 22 runway collision at LaGuardia Airport that killed two Jazz Aviation pilots operating a flight for Air Canada Express.

“We recognize that transponder technology can provide an additional layer of visibility on top of existing surface-surveillance systems that already track ground movements,” James Allen, the Port Authority’s chief communications officer, said in a statement reported by the Associated Press. “We will continue to work closely with the NTSB as its investigation proceeds and remain focused on working with the FAA to strengthen safety across our airfield operations.”

The NTSB said in its preliminary report on the accident that the truck involved in the LaGuardia collision was not equipped with a transponder. Because the vehicle did not have a transponder and was moving with a larger group of vehicles, the airport’s surface-detection system unable to match the aircraft’s path with the vehicle’s path.

LaGuardia is equipped with ASDE-X, which combines radar, transponder and other data to help controllers monitor aircraft and vehicles on the airport surface.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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Replies: 2

  1. Once again we will address the issue after tragedy.

    Hopeful Congress will revisit the ROTOR act and pass that. We have the technology, we just have to stop ignoring facts due to economic concerns.

  2. Yes… I wonder where the petty bureaucrats & politicians put those two lives & one cripple on their cost analysis spreadsheet. I wonder if even one has a pang of guilt.
    Someone (like a real REPORTER) should do an access to information request and see how much paper worke there was from the airport authority, emergency services etc asking for this capability.

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