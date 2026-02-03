Accidents/NTSB

Senate Panel Advances DeLeeuw for NTSB Seat

Commerce Committee votes 14-13 to move pilot’s nomination forward.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Trump nominates John DeLeeuw to NTSB.
[Credit: NTSB]
Key Takeaways:

  • The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation voted 14-13 to advance John DeLeeuw's nomination to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
  • DeLeeuw's nomination now moves to the full Senate for final consideration.
  • He is a Boeing 787 captain with American Airlines, boasts over 19,000 flight hours, and has previous experience as an Air Force pilot and working closely with the NTSB.
  • NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy has welcomed DeLeeuw's nomination, stating he would be an excellent addition to the board.
The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on Tuesday voted 14-13 to advance the nomination of John DeLeeuw to serve as a member of the National Transportation Safety Board. Now, the selection will move to the full Senate for consideration.

The vote followed a markup in which several transportation-related nominations were taken up, including DeLeeuw’s, which was bundled with other nominees and approved over objections from some committee members regarding the process.

DeLeeuw, a Boeing 787 captain at American Airlines, was nominated last year by U.S. President Donald Trump to fill a vacant seat on the five-member safety board. He has logged more than 19,000 flight hours and currently serves as managing director of safety and efficiency at American, according to biographical information released with the nomination. He previously flew C-130 aircraft in the U.S. Air Force and has worked closely with the NTSB for more than a decade in a party coordinator role during investigations.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said she welcomed the nomination when it was announced in September.

“John’s going to be an excellent addition to the board, if confirmed,” Homendy told Reuters at the time. “We’re very excited about the nomination, and we’ll be working with him through the process.”

If confirmed by the Senate, DeLeeuw would join the board as it continues investigations into several high-profile aviation accidents and oversees safety recommendations across all modes of transportation.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

