Two Killed in Foggy Wisconsin Approach

Pilot and passenger fatally injured when a TBM-700 went down in quarry near Monroe Municipal Airport.

Monroe Municipal Airport KEFT
[Credit: FAA]
Key Takeaways:

  • A Socata TBM-700 aircraft crashed Monday evening during an approach to Monroe Municipal Airport (KEFT) in southern Wisconsin, killing two people.
  • The accident occurred in a gravel quarry north of the airport under severe low visibility conditions, including quarter-mile visibility with fog and an overcast ceiling at 300 feet, resulting in a post-impact fire.
  • ADS-B data suggests the aircraft, which departed from Oshkosh, deviated from available published approach procedures, initiating a climb and turn shortly before the crash.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are currently investigating the fatal incident.
Two people were killed Monday evening when a Socata TBM-700 crashed during an approach to Monroe Municipal Airport (KEFT), a non-towered field in southern Wisconsin. The aircraft, registered as N700PT to a Santa Barbara, California, owner, went down at around 5:15 p.m.

Initial response and scene conditions

Green County Deputies told local news outlet WMTV that the turboprop impacted a gravel quarry north of the airport, where arriving crews found burning construction equipment and large sections of aircraft debris.

According to ADS-B data, the TBM departed Wisconsin’s Oshkosh-Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) at about 4:40 p.m. for the short flight to Monroe. ADS-B tracking appeared to show the airplane on approach to Runway 20 before the crash.

METAR data from around the time of the accident included quarter-mile visibility with fog and an overcast ceiling at 300 feet. As the aircraft neared the north side of State Highway 59, ADS-B data showed the aircraft initiated a climb roughly a quarter mile from the runway. It ultimately turned toward the northeast before coming to rest at the gravel quarry.

Although the aircraft appeared to be on a final approach path for Runway 20, KEFT only has published approach procedures for Runways 12 and 30. These include RNAV approaches for Runways 12 and 30, as well as a VOR/DME for Runway 30. ADS-B data does appear to show the aircraft was initially on the approach for Runway 12, before initiating a left turn toward the north and then circling back south toward runway 20.

Ongoing investigation

Local fire departments from Monroe Rural and Juda responded to extinguish the post-impact fire.

Officials have not released the names of those on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the Wisconsin plane crash, with the NTSB noting in a post on X that it opened an inquiry into the crash. The aircraft, manufactured in 2003 and powered by a Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-64 engine, was destroyed in the accident.

Another TBM-700 flight resulted in a fatal crash in Massachusetts last month.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

