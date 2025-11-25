Two Killed in Foggy Wisconsin Approach

Two people were killed Monday evening when a Socata TBM-700 crashed during an approach to Monroe Municipal Airport (KEFT), a non-towered field in southern Wisconsin. The aircraft, registered as N700PT to a Santa Barbara, California, owner, went down at around 5:15 p.m.

Initial response and scene conditions

Green County Deputies told local news outlet WMTV that the turboprop impacted a gravel quarry north of the airport, where arriving crews found burning construction equipment and large sections of aircraft debris.

According to ADS-B data, the TBM departed Wisconsin’s Oshkosh-Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) at about 4:40 p.m. for the short flight to Monroe. ADS-B tracking appeared to show the airplane on approach to Runway 20 before the crash.

METAR data from around the time of the accident included quarter-mile visibility with fog and an overcast ceiling at 300 feet. As the aircraft neared the north side of State Highway 59, ADS-B data showed the aircraft initiated a climb roughly a quarter mile from the runway. It ultimately turned toward the northeast before coming to rest at the gravel quarry.

Although the aircraft appeared to be on a final approach path for Runway 20, KEFT only has published approach procedures for Runways 12 and 30. These include RNAV approaches for Runways 12 and 30, as well as a VOR/DME for Runway 30. ADS-B data does appear to show the aircraft was initially on the approach for Runway 12, before initiating a left turn toward the north and then circling back south toward runway 20.

Ongoing investigation

Local fire departments from Monroe Rural and Juda responded to extinguish the post-impact fire.

Officials have not released the names of those on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the Wisconsin plane crash, with the NTSB noting in a post on X that it opened an inquiry into the crash. The aircraft, manufactured in 2003 and powered by a Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-64 engine, was destroyed in the accident.

Another TBM-700 flight resulted in a fatal crash in Massachusetts last month.