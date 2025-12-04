UPS Sued for Wrongful Death After Cargo Jet Crash

The first wrongful death lawsuits have been filed in Kentucky state court following the Nov. 4 crash of a UPS cargo jet in Louisville.

The suits were filed on Wednesday by Clifford Law Offices of Chicago and attorney Sam Aguiar of Louisville on behalf of the families of Angela Anderson, a customer at a local business, and Trinadette Chavez, an employee at one of the businesses destroyed in the crash.

The lawsuits allege negligence and name multiple defendants, including UPS, engine manufacturer General Electric, Boeing (which acquired the aircraft’s original manufacturer, McDonnell Douglas), and VT San Antonio Aerospace Inc., a maintenance provider in Texas.

“This tragedy is an unacceptable event that indicates a catastrophic failure across numerous safety systems,” said Bradley Cosgrove, a partner at Clifford Law Offices, in a news release from the law firm.

Veteran aviation attorney Robert Clifford of Clifford Law Offices compared the incident to the 1979 incident involving American Airlines Flight 191 in Chicago, where a detached engine also led to a fatal crash.

Clifford suggested the age of the aircraft raises questions about “profit over safety.”