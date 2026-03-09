Accidents/NTSB

White House Removes NTSB Board Member Todd Inman

Former on-scene investigator in major aviation accidents says he received no explanation for termination.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: NTSB via YouTube]
Key Takeaways:

  • J. Todd Inman was removed from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) after serving on the board since April 2024.
  • The White House stated his dismissal was due to "highly concerning reports" of inappropriate alcohol use on the job, staff harassment, misuse of government resources, and poor meeting attendance.
  • Inman categorically denies the allegations, stating he received no reason for his termination and plans to challenge the claims legally.
  • During his tenure, Inman served as the on-scene member for several high-profile aviation accident investigations.
Republican member J. Todd Inman has been removed from the National Transportation Safety Board after serving on the board since April 2024. Inman said he was dismissed Friday by the White House. His biography page was removed from the agency’s website, and the NTSB confirmed his departure.

The White House said the removal followed internal concerns about conduct.

“The White House lawfully removed Todd Inman from the NTSB after receiving highly concerning reports of inappropriate alcohol use on the job, harassment of staff, misuse of government resources, and failure to attend at least half of NTSB meetings,” spokesperson Kush Desai told The Hill.

Inman disputed the claims and said he intends to challenge the allegations.

“I categorically deny the allegations made in the White House statement,” Inman said, telling The Hill that he planned to defend his reputation through legal means.

In a separate statement cited by multiple outlets on Sunday, Inman wrote that, “To date, I have not received any reason for this termination.”

During his tenure on the five-member board, Inman served as the on-scene member for several high-profile aviation accident investigations, including the 2025 midair collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport involving an American Airlines regional aircraft and a U.S. Army helicopter that killed 67 people. He also oversaw the investigation of a UPS MD-11 cargo aircraft crash during takeoff in Louisville, Kentucky, that resulted in 15 fatalities.

Inman said his time on the board “has been a great honor,” adding that “witnessing these horrible accidents have undoubtedly taken a toll on me and my family and has changed my perspective in a positive way on how we regulate safety for the traveling public.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

