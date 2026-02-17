Flight Schools Aviation News Flight Training

Integration Ties Flight Ops To Training Records

Partnership links scheduling, ADS-B flight records and AI-driven training documentation.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Key Takeaways:

  • FlightSense and Sky Schedule have integrated their platforms to create a unified workflow for flight schools.
  • This integration combines flight scheduling and operational records with training debriefs, task tracking, and student progress documentation.
  • The aim is to provide flight schools with a single, connected view of student progress from scheduling through to certification.
  • This allows schools to leverage tools for both flight scheduling and training improvement without choosing between them.
FlightSense and Sky Schedule announced an integration Tuesday connecting training data with flight scheduling and operational records, combining information from both platforms into a single workflow for flight schools. The integration links scheduling records, ADS-B route data and aircraft time entries with training debriefs, task tracking and student progress documentation generated within FlightSense.

According to the companies, a flight recorded in Sky Schedule can now connect to training debrief information and task correlations produced through FlightSense, including feedback generated from voice-based instructor summaries. The combined records are designed to synchronize automatically between the systems.

Flight schools have been stuck choosing between tools that schedule flights and tools that actually improve training. This integration means they don’t have to choose,” said Taylor Horsager, CEO and co-founder of FlightSense.

The integration is available for flight schools using both platforms, with configuration offered during onboarding, the companies said.

“Bringing those two together gives schools something that hasn’t existed before: a connected view from the schedule all the way through to the student’s progress toward their certificate,” said Ryan Baumann, founder of Sky Schedule.

The companies said additional integrations are planned as part of broader development of connected training and operational tools.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

