K-State Salina Launches High School Aviation Camp

Kansas State University Salina is relaunching its K-State Aviation Academy this year. The academy is a weeklong summer camp for high school students ages 15 to 17, scheduled for June 21-27 on the school’s Salina, Kansas, campus. Organizers said the program will introduce students to flight training through classroom instruction, simulator sessions and hands-on aircraft activities.

Campers will work with aviation faculty on aerodynamics, flight theory, federal aviation regulations, navigation, airport operations, communications and aircraft performance. The program will also include aviation maintenance workshops and training in FRASCA flight simulators used by the university’s professional pilot students. Participants are expected to receive as much as three hours of flight time with a flight instructor in university aircraft, though flight activities are dependent on weather and aircraft availability.

The camp is slated to conclude with a cross-country flight to Stearman Field near Benton, Kansas, where campers and instructors will have lunch before returning to Salina for a closing ceremony. Housing and meals will be provided on campus.

“If your teenager is even thinking about aviation, I want them here with us this summer,” said Tysen Pina, K-State Salina aviation department head. “This program is a chance to step directly into the world of aviation. They’ll get hands-on with real aircraft, fly our simulators, explore maintenance and learn from instructors who live and love aviation every single day. We’re going to challenge them, inspire them and show them exactly what’s possible in this industry. It’s going to be an incredible experience.”

Registration is limited to 10 participants, the deadline to apply is May 15 and the cost is $2,000.