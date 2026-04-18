Flight Training Military Aviation

DigiFlight Introduces Phoenix Mixed-Reality Trainer For Apache Crews

New device combines cockpit hardware, simulation software and mixed-reality technology for AH-64 training.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Ryan Ewing
[Credit: DigiFlight]
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Key Takeaways:

  • DigiFlight Inc. launched its Phoenix Mixed Reality Flight Training Device for AH-64 Apache crews at the Army Aviation Warfighting Summit.
  • The Phoenix device replicates the Apache operating environment with mixed-reality technology, cockpit hardware, and simulation software, supporting multi-crew task training and coordinated mission rehearsal.
  • It features an aerodynamic flight model, advanced tactical training with simulated sensors and weapons systems, after-action review tools, and is built on a modular open-systems architecture for future updates.
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DigiFlight Inc. introduced its Phoenix Mixed Reality Flight Training Device for AH-64 Apache crews at the Army Aviation Association of America’s Army Aviation Warfighting Summit, held April 15-17 in Nashville, Tennessee. The company said it designed Phoenix to replicate the Apache operating environment with mixed-reality technology, cockpit hardware and simulation software.

It includes the aircraft’s tandem pilot and co-pilot/gunner configuration, along with flight controls and instrument panels intended for crew task training. DigiFlight also said instructors can connect multiple units for coordinated mission rehearsal and multi-crew exercises.

The company said Phoenix includes an aerodynamic flight model and tactical training features such as simulated PNVS/TADS sensor views, IHADSS symbology overlays and weapons-system training for guns, rockets and missiles. DigiFlight also said the device includes after-action review tools that allow instructors to review cockpit views and system data during debriefs. The company built Phoenix on a modular open-systems architecture intended to support future updates for sensors and weapons packages.

“Today’s global security environment is increasingly volatile, and the men and women flying combat missions must be ready to operate in complex and unpredictable situations,” DigiFlight CEO Stan Oliver said. “Phoenix allows aviators to train in a fully immersive environment that mirrors real mission conditions while maintaining the safety and repeatability that advanced simulation provides.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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