Diamond Aircraft Delivers First Trainers to Peregrine Howard Aviation

Diamond Aircraft has delivered its first two DA40 NGs to aviation leasing company Peregrine Howard Aviation at Sun ‘n Fun, the company announced on Wednesday.

The initial delivery of Diamond’s popular trainer kicks off a partnership between the two companies intended to advance Peregrine Howard as a trusted option for flight schools looking to make fleet additions or changes, and further compliment Diamond’s position as one of the market’s premiere manufacturers of flight training aircraft.

“We are thrilled to welcome Peregrine Howard Aviation into the Diamond family,” Trevor Mustard, Diamond’s head of sales and marketing said in a news release. “Their vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation, safety, and excellence in pilot training. These first two DA40 NG aircraft represent the foundation of what we expect will be a strong and impactful partnership.”

As a leasing partner, Peregrine Howard aims to provide high quality Cessna, Piper, and Diamond trainers to flight schools in need. Currently, the company has partnerships with seven different training facilities around the U.S., ranging from large universities, such as Auburn University, to stand-alone training programs.

This marks the second major announcement for Diamond in the last week. Previously, the company announced the launch of its factory-authorized training program, Diamond Brilliance, designed to help new owners, as well as those upgrading to more advanced models, “master” knowledge of their Diamond aircraft.

“It’s one of those programs that is going to allow a new owner to really understand their airplane back and forth, inside and out,” Mustard told AvWeb. “It’ll create a better, safer pilot…We would encourage every one of our owners actually at any point in any of our models to take the Diamond Brilliance training and just make themselves a very proficient pilot in the airplane that they’re flying.”

Diamond is continuing to showcase its new initiatives throughout the week at Sun ‘n Fun, and will be at AERO Friedrichshafen in Germany next week.