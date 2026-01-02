FAA Requests Input on New DPE Survey

The FAA is asking for public comments on a proposed new voluntary post-checkride survey for pilots following their evaluation by designated pilot examiners (DPEs). Written comments must be submitted by Feb. 27, 2026.

According to the FAA, the survey would be offered to pilots following practical tests and would consist of approximately 12 yes-or-no questions addressing examiner professionalism, suitability of the testing environment, exam content, and the duration of both the ground and flight portions of the test. The FAA said it estimates that about 49,000 applicants would complete the survey each year, with an average response time of seven minutes.

The proposed survey stems from Section 833 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, which directed the agency to increase its oversight of designated pilot examiners, including deploying a system to track examiner performance and merit. The FAA said it will use the collected information for that purpose and invited comments on whether the information collection is necessary, the accuracy of the estimated burden, ways to improve the quality and clarity of the information, and methods to reduce respondent burden without diminishing data quality.