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Pilatus Secures Certification For PC-12 PRO Simulator

Approval allows the system to be used for pilot training.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Photo- Pilatus Aircraft
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Pilatus has certified its new PC-12 PRO simulator, gaining approval from both EASA and FAA for pilot training in Europe and the United States.
  • The high-fidelity simulator mirrors the aircraft's Garmin G3000 PRIME cockpit, allowing pilots to train for normal, abnormal, and weather-related scenarios.
  • Its use is intended to reduce required flight time, lower training costs, and decrease emissions, particularly for pilots transitioning from older PC-12 models.
  • Training providers in Switzerland and the U.S. will integrate the simulator, with a full-motion version expected to enter service by 2028.
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This week, Pilatus announced the certification of its new PC-12 PRO simulator, allowing it to be used for pilot training as the aircraft moves towards broader service.

Pilatus said the simulator has been approved by both the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the FAA, allowing it to be used for formal training programs in Europe and the United States. In the U.S., SIMCOM will provide training using the device, which is approved as an FAA Level 6 flight training device.

Designed to mirror the PC-12 PRO’s updated Garmin G3000 PRIME-based cockpit, the simulator allows pilots to train in a high-fidelity environment covering normal procedures, abnormal operations, and weather-related scenarios.

For pilots transitioning from earlier PC-12 models such as the NG and NGX, the system is intended to support differences in training and reduce the amount of required flight time in the aircraft. Pilatus also noted that increased simulator use can help lower training costs and reduce emissions compared to traditional in-aircraft instruction.

Training providers in Switzerland and the U.S. will begin integrating the simulator into PC-12 PRO programs as availability expands. Pilatus added that the first full-motion PC-12 PRO simulator is currently in production and is expected to enter service in 2028 at Fly7’s training center at Lausanne Airport in Switzerland.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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