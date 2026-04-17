Pilatus Secures Certification For PC-12 PRO Simulator

This week, Pilatus announced the certification of its new PC-12 PRO simulator, allowing it to be used for pilot training as the aircraft moves towards broader service.

Pilatus said the simulator has been approved by both the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the FAA, allowing it to be used for formal training programs in Europe and the United States. In the U.S., SIMCOM will provide training using the device, which is approved as an FAA Level 6 flight training device.

Designed to mirror the PC-12 PRO’s updated Garmin G3000 PRIME-based cockpit, the simulator allows pilots to train in a high-fidelity environment covering normal procedures, abnormal operations, and weather-related scenarios.

For pilots transitioning from earlier PC-12 models such as the NG and NGX, the system is intended to support differences in training and reduce the amount of required flight time in the aircraft. Pilatus also noted that increased simulator use can help lower training costs and reduce emissions compared to traditional in-aircraft instruction.

Training providers in Switzerland and the U.S. will begin integrating the simulator into PC-12 PRO programs as availability expands. Pilatus added that the first full-motion PC-12 PRO simulator is currently in production and is expected to enter service in 2028 at Fly7’s training center at Lausanne Airport in Switzerland.